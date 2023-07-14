Sen. Cruz: Keep Petroleum Away From Communist China

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Friday to protect the national petroleum reserve from falling into the hands of Communist China.

The "Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act" prohibits the Department of Energy from selling petroleum products, such as crude oil, from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to "any entity under the ownership, control, or influence of the Chinese Communist Party."

The amendment would also require the department to ensure that any crude oil sold from the reserve would not be exported to China as a condition of the sale.

"The original intent of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was to ensure that America had sufficient oil reserves in the event of an emergency," Cruz said. "We are unnecessarily and dangerously undermining our national security in any instance that we sell any part of this stockpile to the Chinese Communist Party or any company under its control.

"I'm proud to lead the bipartisan effort to stop this from happening in the future and unleash American energy."

The Hill reported Friday that the House narrowly passed the $886 billion annual defense policy bill in a largely party-lines vote, 219-210. The bill, which usually has broad bipartisan support, was passed in atypical fashion, with four Republicans opposing the measure and four Democrats supporting it.

The top three Democrat leaders came out against the legislation Thursday after a number of Republican-sponsored amendments targeting abortion, transgender rights, diversity and inclusion initiatives and other controversial issues were attached.

"Extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act to continue attacking reproductive freedom and jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people," read a statement released Thursday by House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Democrat Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California.

"House Republicans have turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless legislative joyride," the statement continued. "The bill undermines a woman's freedom to seek abortion care, targets the rights of LGBTQ+ service members, and bans books that should otherwise be available to military families."

The bill now moves to the Democrat-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., likely will reject the GOP amendments.

"I think it'll probably be a totally different bill when we get it back later this year," said Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. "I don't know what Schumer will do, but I can't imagine that he'll go along with all of the amendments that were attached to the NDAA this week."