Sen. Cruz to Stump for Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate GOP Primary

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will headline a campaign event for Trump-shunned Rep. Mo Brooks on the eve of the Senate Republican primary, reports AL.com.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of “woke” Brooks two months ago for being disloyal and doubting his claims about the 2020 presidential election. At the time, polls showed Brooks falling behind two rivals. But he has since bounced back and could very well advance to a Senate runoff against Katie Britt, former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

“Right now, it looks like he’s going to be in the runoff, and two months ago you would have said there’s no chance of that,” Chris Brown, a Republican strategist in Alabama, told Politico.

Cruz, who also bucked Trump and campaigned for financier David McCormick in the Pennsylvania senate race against Dr. Mehmet Oz, will attend a town hall event with Brooks Monday in Huntsville, Alabama.

Paul is also scheduled to take part in a tele-town hall Monday night with Sen. Rand Paul – who is also backing Brooks.

Cruz told Axios last week he was backing McCormick and Eric Schmitt in Missouri because “my approach in primaries is to support the strongest conservative who can win.”