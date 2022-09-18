GOP Sen. Ted Cruz: Biden 'Biggest Human Trafficker' in the World

While there are attacks against Republicans for moving illegal immigrants out of red states, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is noting President Joe Biden has been doing it without attacks from those same liberals amid the record border migration.

"Right now, the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet is Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.," Cruz told Fox News' "Hannity" on Friday night. "He has transported hundreds of thousands, millions of illegal aliens, populating them now, putting many of them in red states. He's happy to put them in red states where it's not the rich people's concerns, it's the little people's concerns.

"You know, all of the folks on Martha's Vineyard happily voted for Joe Biden. Well, they can live with the consequences of the lawless policies that right now, the people in McAllen, the people of Laredo, the people of Eagle Pass, the people of Texas are feeling the price for this."

Legal expert Jonathan Turley also noted the liberal hypocrisy on full display.

"In reality, if transporting undocumented migrants after they are released into the country is to be judged criminal, then the Biden administration would be the largest 'coyote' in history," Turley tweeted Saturday.

Cruz also noted the hypocrisy of attacking Republicans for what the Democrats have been given a pass on, as a citizen transporting illegal migrants would be deemed a human trafficker by the law.

"For you, a citizen? You could easily be arrested, although to be honest Joe Biden's Justice Department wouldn't arrest you, but in an ordinary Justice Department, an ordinary citizen doing that would be arrested," Cruz told Hannity.

Cruz also blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for "lying to the American people" about illegal immigration and her liberal media "sheep" for allowing her to get away with it.

"He sends Karine Jean-Pierre out to claim nobody is crossing the border illegally: It's a flat-out lie, and all of the docile little sheep in the press room, they baa like sheep – and they ignore the fact that she's lying to the American people," Cruz told Hannity. "The media needs to cover her lies."

Cruz ridiculed Democrat governors and mayors in New York and Illinois for calling the relocation of migrants to their jurisdictions by red-state government officials is a "a crisis."

"But it's not just a crisis when it's the millionaires who are inconvenienced, you know," Cruz said.