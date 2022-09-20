×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted cruz | midterms | election | 2024

Ted Cruz to Campaign Across Country for GOP Candidates

Newsmax

By    |   Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:46 AM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will soon travel to more than a dozen states before the November midterm elections, including several states with key presidential primaries, to promote GOP candidates.

Cruz will travel to New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Ohio, among others, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 4 to campaign on behalf of over two-dozen candidates. Politico notes that these kinds of trips are "customary" for prospective presidential candidates and that Cruz previously ran for the GOP nomination in 2016. 

Cruz has yet to state if he will run for the nomination again. He has indicated that his decision would be influenced if former President Donald Trump decided to run again.

Cruz attended a rally for New Hampshire GOP congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt earlier this month where he told the Washington Examiner: "There are a lot of candidates out there feeling their oats and boasting, 'I'm running no matter what. I don't care what Donald Trump says.' Anyone who says that is lying. That's an idiotic statement for someone to make who's actually thinking about running."

Cruz added: "I don't know what Trump’s going to decide — nobody does. Anybody who tells you they do is making things up.

"The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides. That's true for every candidate. That's true of every potential candidate."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will soon travel to more than a dozen states before the November midterm elections, including several states with key presidential primaries, to promote GOP candidates.
ted cruz, midterms, election, 2024
222
2022-46-20
Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved