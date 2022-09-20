Ted Cruz to Campaign Across Country for GOP Candidates

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will soon travel to more than a dozen states before the November midterm elections, including several states with key presidential primaries, to promote GOP candidates.

Cruz will travel to New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Ohio, among others, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 4 to campaign on behalf of over two-dozen candidates. Politico notes that these kinds of trips are "customary" for prospective presidential candidates and that Cruz previously ran for the GOP nomination in 2016.

Cruz has yet to state if he will run for the nomination again. He has indicated that his decision would be influenced if former President Donald Trump decided to run again.

Cruz attended a rally for New Hampshire GOP congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt earlier this month where he told the Washington Examiner: "There are a lot of candidates out there feeling their oats and boasting, 'I'm running no matter what. I don't care what Donald Trump says.' Anyone who says that is lying. That's an idiotic statement for someone to make who's actually thinking about running."

Cruz added: "I don't know what Trump’s going to decide — nobody does. Anybody who tells you they do is making things up.

"The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides. That's true for every candidate. That's true of every potential candidate."