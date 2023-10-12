Cruz-Led Bipartisan Group Wants Border Bridge Permits

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is leading a bipartisan group in Congress urging President Joe Biden to approve permits for four U.S.-Mexico bridge projects to expand economic opportunities in the region.

"As members of Congress who represent Texas border communities, we write to express our frustration over the delayed issuance of presidential permits for key bridge projects between the United States and Mexico," Cruz and the other bipartisan lawmakers wrote to Biden. "Bureaucratic barriers are preventing Texas communities from receiving the presidential permits required to construct four crucial bridges in Brownsville, Laredo, and Eagle Pass ('Texas-Mexico bridge projects').

"These bridges are vital for facilitating trade, travel, and tourism, improving supply chain resiliency, and promoting economic growth throughout the United States, especially in the Texas border region that includes some of our state's lowest-income areas."

Cruz got an amendment to streamline the permitting process for the projects through Congress in July, giving the State Department 60 days to either make recommendations to Biden or approve the permits, a press release from Cruz's office Thursday said.

"The Senate and the House of Representatives have separately advanced bipartisan legislation that would remove these unnecessary barriers for applicants," the letter said. "Instead of waiting for Congress to resolve differences and enact final legislation, we urge you to use your existing authority to remove these barriers now and to swiftly approve these economically critical cross-border bridge projects."

At the time, Cruz praised bipartisan colleagues for supporting his efforts to get the permits approved.

"I am proud to have secured an enormous, bipartisan victory for Texas border communities and the Lone Star state's economy. I will fight to see that this amendment passes Congress and is signed into law, so these vital South Texas bridge projects receive expedited review by the administration," Cruz said in July. "Mexico is one of our nation's most important trading partners, and these bridge projects stand to be an economic boon to the South Texas region.

"Together, these four bridges will shorten lengthy delays in crossings, help lower the cost of goods for American families, and spur significant job growth. I am thankful to my Senate colleagues, including Chair Bob Menendez, and the administration for working with me to get these projects moving forward."

On Thursday, Cruz and the others said the delays caused by the administration's permitting requirements are making the financing and planning for the projects difficult.

"The administration's current practice of withholding a State Department recommendation to you until a lengthy environmental assessment is completed makes project planning and financing difficult for these cross-border bridge projects," Thursday's letter said. "Unlike land crossings that may be owned or operated by the federal government, these bridges will be financed largely privately or locally.

"Bureaucratic delays create significant project uncertainty, hinder economic opportunities, and forestall a higher standard of living not only for our Texas border communities but for all Americans."