Sen. Cruz Sees Potential for Biden Early Exit From Race in Favor of Michelle Obama

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, this week made a bold prediction about President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

Put simply, Biden -- taking heavy fire over his age, his economic, immigration and foreign policies, and his alleged role in shady family business dealings -- will drop out, replaced with former first lady Michelle Obama as Dems' 2024 standard bearer.

"Here's the scenario that I think is perhaps most likely and most dangerous," Cruz said Monday on his "Verdict With Ted Cruz" podcast. "In August of 2024 [at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago], the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama."

Cruz said the odds of Biden, 80, not being the Democratic nominee have risen by "20 or 30%" recently because the party is nervous about his age. Some recent polls show a vast majority believe he's too old to be president, besides any quibbles about his policies and concerns about allegations of corruption involving Biden and his family.

Cruz also pointed to signs the media has begun to turn on Biden.

"The role of the media — sadly, they are no longer journalists, they no longer report on the news, they are the left wing of the Democrat Party," Cruz said. "And when the media turns on the presumed Democrat nominee, I think that is the cutting edge of the Democrat intelligentsia saying we may have to cut bait and find someone new."

Cruz said if Biden's decline continues by the time of the DNC convention Aug. 19-22 in Chicago and the party decides all of the downsides are really worrying them, "then the convention is the opportunity to parachute someone in" by creating a story that for health reasons, Biden is not able to continue."

Obama has repeatedly said she has no desire to run for president, but Cruz said, "to parachute in in August of '24, a couple of months before the [election], and suddenly wake up and be president, it's not a bad gig at all."

"Would she do it? I don't know," Cruz said. "I've met Michelle, but I don't know her personally in any meaningful way. I don't know if she would do it, but I do think Barack Obama is already running the Biden administration. I think he is already the puppet master behind this Biden White House. I don't think Joe Biden is the decision-maker.

"So, when I see the media turning on Joe Biden right now, I think the odds of Michelle Obama parachuting in in August of 2024 have risen dramatically, and that ought to scare the hell out of anyone who is unhappy in the direction this country is going and doesn't want us to go even crazier in an even worse direction."