Tags: ted cruz | joe biden | burisma | house

Sen. Cruz: 'Force' Biden to Reveal Source of Income

By    |   Friday, 16 June 2023 04:03 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday called on the House to "force" President Joe Biden to release information about the "mystery source" of his income.

"You're looking at a tax return that has $10 million in cash that came from a mystery source," Cruz said on his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz."

Cruz continued: "The whistleblower says when he was vice president, a senior executive at Burisma offered him $5 million cash personally in order to make a corrupt deal and make official decisions for Burisma. The year he [Biden] leaves the vice presidency in 2017, he reported over $10 million of income in two corporations that he and his wife set up, and we know nothing, zero, whatsoever about the source of that income."

Cruz said "the House of Representatives ought to force him to do — you know what anyone who gives a damn about integrity in government should say? 'We need the tax returns of CelticCapri Corp and GiaCoppa Corp.' Because, you know, what if half of that $10 million is the $5 million payment for Burisma for the bribe?"

Cruz concluded: "Joe Biden better start sizing up for an orange jumpsuit. Because, as he rightly said, 'Where's the money?' If that's where the money is, then he's guilty of a serious felony. We have utterly no idea where that $10 million came from."

