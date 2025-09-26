Sen. Cruz: Comey's, McCabe's Statements Contradictory

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said this week that former FBI Director James Comey and his ex-deputy, Andrew McCabe, made "irreconcilably contradictory" statements to legislators in sworn testimony.

"Comey and McCabe's statements are irreconcilably contradictory," Cruz wrote on social media in a statement on Thursday. "Whoever is lying under oath is committing a federal crime — and that's what Comey has been indicted for."

The senator's comments come after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice has charged Comey with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding in his testimony in 2020 about the FBI's investigation of connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, as well as the FBI's investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails.

In that hearing, Cruz asked Comey about a leak that allowed The Wall Street Journal to report on the FBI's decision to reopen the investigation into Clinton's emails days before the 2016 presidential election. Comey denied directing McCabe to leak the information to the newspaper.

A report into the leak by DOJ's Office of the Inspector General concluded that McCabe "lacked candor" when speaking about the leak in conversations with his superiors and with investigators and lied while speaking under oath about the matter.

"McCabe did not tell Comey on or around October 31 (or at any other time) that he (McCabe) had authorized the disclosure of information about the CF Investigation to the WSJ," the report states. "Had McCabe done so, we believe that Comey would have objected to the disclosure."

In a statement, an attorney for McCabe asserted that the former deputy FBI director authorized the leak "with the knowledge of Director Comey and other senior members of FBI management."