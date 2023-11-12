×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted cruz | hunter biden | joe biden | doj | investigation | irs | whistleblowers

Sen. Cruz: 'Abundantly Clear' DOJ Impeding Biden Probe

By    |   Sunday, 12 November 2023 12:44 PM EST

It is "abundantly clear" that the Justice Department is doing all it can to impede the investigation into Hunter Biden, but "more significantly" into President Joe Biden, Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday.

"We had two IRS whistleblowers come forward," the Texas Republican told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo. "They accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of lying under oath to Congress."

One of the "clearest examples" is the text message Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese official demanding millions of dollars, and "saying 'I'm sitting next to my father,'" Cruz added. "The investigators naturally wanted to get GPS data to confirm that Hunter was next to Joe Biden… the Department of Justice said no."

Cruz also accused special prosecutor David Weiss of being the "slowest prosecutor on the face of the planet. That's not an accident," said the senator. "He deliberately allowed the statute of limitations to expire on several of the worst criminal offenses Hunter Biden committed, in particular those dealing with millions of dollars from Burisma. I think the reason he allowed [them] to expire is those dollars are directly tied to daddy, to President Joe Biden."

But the president won't answer questions about the text message to China, and "David Weiss and the Department of Justice seem desperately committed to avoiding any evidence being assembled," said Cruz. "We do have evidence on Ukraine in particular that Joe Biden demanded the firing of the prosecutor that was investigating the corrupt oligarch who owns Burisma" and that he threatened to withhold wound guarantees until the prosecutor was fired. 

"We also know that Hunter and Joe Biden had over 20 shell companies and they had multiple bank accounts," said Cruz. "Joe Biden had multiple fake e-mail accounts, multiple burner phones. [You don't do that] if you're not trying to hide something."

Cruz also discussed his new book, "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America," in which he examines the ways the left is using the nation's institutions, including universities, education, journalism, the government, big tech, and more to spread Marxism nationwide.

"In each chapter, it ends with how we fight back and lays out specific strategies about how to take the institutions back," Cruz said.

The senator also Sunday criticized the White House's response to the war in Israel, accusing the administration and State Department of "undermining Israel" and calling for a cease-fire.

"My view is real simple," Cruz said. "Israel is correct, absolutely justified in eliminating Hamas and killing the terrorists, and the Biden administration needs to stop giving billions of dollars to terrorists who want to murder us."

He also called the growing antisemitism on the nation's college campuses "heartbreaking" and referred to it as a "manifestation of exactly what my new book 'Unwoke' is all about."

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
It is "abundantly clear" that the Justice Department is doing all it can to impede the investigation into Hunter Biden, but "more significantly" into President Joe Biden, Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday.
ted cruz, hunter biden, joe biden, doj, investigation, irs, whistleblowers, david weiss, israel
462
2023-44-12
Sunday, 12 November 2023 12:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved