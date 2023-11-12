Sen. Cruz: 'Abundantly Clear' DOJ Impeding Biden Probe

It is "abundantly clear" that the Justice Department is doing all it can to impede the investigation into Hunter Biden, but "more significantly" into President Joe Biden, Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday.

"We had two IRS whistleblowers come forward," the Texas Republican told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo. "They accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of lying under oath to Congress."

One of the "clearest examples" is the text message Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese official demanding millions of dollars, and "saying 'I'm sitting next to my father,'" Cruz added. "The investigators naturally wanted to get GPS data to confirm that Hunter was next to Joe Biden… the Department of Justice said no."

Cruz also accused special prosecutor David Weiss of being the "slowest prosecutor on the face of the planet. That's not an accident," said the senator. "He deliberately allowed the statute of limitations to expire on several of the worst criminal offenses Hunter Biden committed, in particular those dealing with millions of dollars from Burisma. I think the reason he allowed [them] to expire is those dollars are directly tied to daddy, to President Joe Biden."

But the president won't answer questions about the text message to China, and "David Weiss and the Department of Justice seem desperately committed to avoiding any evidence being assembled," said Cruz. "We do have evidence on Ukraine in particular that Joe Biden demanded the firing of the prosecutor that was investigating the corrupt oligarch who owns Burisma" and that he threatened to withhold wound guarantees until the prosecutor was fired.

"We also know that Hunter and Joe Biden had over 20 shell companies and they had multiple bank accounts," said Cruz. "Joe Biden had multiple fake e-mail accounts, multiple burner phones. [You don't do that] if you're not trying to hide something."

Cruz also discussed his new book, "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America," in which he examines the ways the left is using the nation's institutions, including universities, education, journalism, the government, big tech, and more to spread Marxism nationwide.

"In each chapter, it ends with how we fight back and lays out specific strategies about how to take the institutions back," Cruz said.

The senator also Sunday criticized the White House's response to the war in Israel, accusing the administration and State Department of "undermining Israel" and calling for a cease-fire.

"My view is real simple," Cruz said. "Israel is correct, absolutely justified in eliminating Hamas and killing the terrorists, and the Biden administration needs to stop giving billions of dollars to terrorists who want to murder us."

He also called the growing antisemitism on the nation's college campuses "heartbreaking" and referred to it as a "manifestation of exactly what my new book 'Unwoke' is all about."