Sen Cruz: Harris Sides With Everyone 'Except the American People'

Throughout her career in public office, the policies of Vice President Kamala Harris have hurt the American people, Sen. Ted Cruz said on the latest edition of his podcast "Verdict."

The Texas Republican, responding to the speech Harris gave accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for president, said "her record has consistently been siding with everybody except the American people."

Cruz emphasized that "her record as senator and her record as vice president has been Kamala Harris for the criminals. Kamala Harris for the drug cartels. Kamala Harris for the human traffickers. Kamala Harris for the ayatollah. Kamala Harris for Hamas and Hezbollah, because the money she sent to the ayatollah went to Hamas and Hezbollah. Kamala Harris for Communist China."

The senator added that there "was virtually not a word about China in [her] entire speech, because this administration has been in bed with China from day one."

Cruz pointed out that Harris "was the most liberal senator in the entire U.S. Senate. She voted to the left of Bernie Sanders and to the left of Elizabeth Warren. That is hard to do."

He reminded the public that Kamala as a senator in one hearing "compared ICE, our immigration agents, to the KKK, which was grotesque and offensive and all of that, she just erased."

Instead, Cruz continued, she leaned into her time as attorney general.

"And I got to tell you, state attorneys general, it is a great job, because being a state AG lets you bring cases with it that are really politically popular, that you could lean in on," he said, adding that Harris "could say, 'I fought on behalf of the elderly, on behalf of veterans.' Anyone who's been an attorney general, could give that same litany, but it's a pretty effective litany."

Cruz further stressed that Harris' policies "have hurt the people over and over and over again."