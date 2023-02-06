Sen. Cruz Denounces Controversial Grammy Performance: This Is Evil

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has denounced the Grammys as "evil" following a controversial performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the ceremony Sunday night.

Taking to the stage, Smith, wearing a top hat with devil horns, and Petras, dancing in a cage, sang their duet "Unholy" while surrounded by red-robed worshippers. The performance drew widespread backlash, including from conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler, who on Twitter commented "demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up."

In response to her tweet, Cruz wrote, "This…is…evil."

Both Petras and Smith made history at the Grammy's, with Petras becoming the first trans woman to win in the best pop duo/group performance category at the Grammys and Smith, the first non-binary artist.

In her acceptance speech, Petras extended thanks to "all of the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open before me so I could be here tonight," Variety reported.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Petras commented on the backlash they have faced as artists Sunday night.

"I think a lot of people, honestly, have kind of labeled what I stand for and what Sam stands for as religiously not cool," she said, according to Business Insider.

"I personally grew up wondering about religion and wanting to be a part of it, but then slowly realizing it doesn't want me to be a part of it," Petras added. "So it's a take on not being able to choose religion and not being able to live the way that people might want you to live, because, you know, as a trans person, I'm kind of already not wanted in religion."

Anticipating the outrage the duo would spark, Grammys host Trevor Noah made light of the situation. Pretending to speak to his mother on the phone, the comedian said, "No, mom, it wasn't the actual devil ... Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood."