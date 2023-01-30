Ted Cruz: Search Hunter Biden's House for Classified Docs

The FBI should search Hunter Biden's home and office for classified materials, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says.

Cruz's comments come after classified documents were found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and at an office previously used by the then-former vice president.

It previously was reported that Hunter Biden lived at the Wilmington house during a time he suffered blackouts from drinking and drug use while he was working with a connected Chinese businessman, according to an investigative journalist.

"It seems he [President Biden] leaves classified documents wherever he goes. And we also know that Hunter Biden at times was — declared his residence to be those very same places," Cruz said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"I also believe it is critical for the FBI to search Hunter Biden's homes, home and office residences to make sure there are no classified documents there, given all the evidence that's piling up. We need to ascertain who's had access to what and when."

Cruz also was asked about an email allegedly written by Hunter Biden to a business partner that contained information about Ukraine seemingly taken directly from classified information given to senators before they travel overseas.

"Well, the one thing we know for sure is Hunter Biden didn't write that. Hunter Biden is not an expert on Ukraine, he's not an expert on Eastern Europe, he's not an expert on Russia, but that email did help get him on the board of Burisma," Cruz said. "It did help him get paid $83,000 a month because it showed a level of expertise, not coming from him, but he got it somewhere."

Last week, Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability sent a letter to art dealer Georges Berges requesting more details on the sales of Hunter Biden's artwork.

Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the committee wants Berges to provide information concerning the people who bought Biden's artwork anonymously and "all communications between his New York gallery and the White House about their deal to hide these purchasers' identities."

The New York Times reported little more than two weeks ago that the U.S. attorney for Delaware is nearing a decision about whether to prosecute Hunter Biden. People familiar with the investigation told the newspaper that the focus appeared to concern the first son's taxes.