Sen. Cruz: Texas Flood Warning System 'Went Wrong'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said "something went wrong" with the flood warning system that failed to alert the staff at a Kerr County, Texas, summer camp that the Guadalupe River was rapidly rising early Friday.

"The fact that you have girls asleep in their cabins when the flood waters are rising, something went wrong there," Cruz told Fox News on Monday. "We've got to fix that and have a better system of warning to get kids out of harm's way."

Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp, said it is "grieving the loss" of 27 campers and counselors after the catastrophic holiday weekend flooding that had killed more than 80 people as of Monday afternoon. Officials said the death toll was expected to rise as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

Cruz also pushed back on mainstream media efforts to tie the deadly Guadalupe River flooding to actions by local authorities and President Donald Trump's administration.

During a press conference Monday in Kerrville, Texas, Cruz said multiple girls killed during the catastrophic Fourth of July weekend flooding were schoolmates of his children.

A reporter then asked Cruz if it had ever been communicated to him that "it was a priority to have a warning system so people had a chance to escape something like this?"

"Listen, I think that any time you're dealing with major rivers, there's a risk of flooding and there's always been a risk of flooding, particularly on the Guadalupe River," he said. "I will say in the wake of every tragedy, there are things that are predictable. One of the things that's predictable is that you see some people engaging in partisan games and trying to blame their political opponents for a natural disaster.

"And we see that with a hurricane, with a tornado, with a wildfire, with this flooding where people immediately say, 'Well, the hurricane is Donald Trump's fault.' … I think that most normal Americans know that's ridiculous. And I think this is not a time for partisan finger-pointing and attacks."

Cruz said a time will come, after search-and-rescue efforts and rebuilding, for a "period of retrospection” to learn “what could've been done differently to prevent this loss of life?"

"And that's a natural process," he added. “I think it should not happen in a bitter and partisan sense, but it should happen in a reasonable sense to say what lessons can we learn?"

Another reporter asked Cruz to explain why a flash flood emergency alert allegedly was wirelessly delivered four hours late.

"I don't know the source for what you're saying. All of the public reporting I've seen is that there were two alert that went out, one after 1 a.m. and one after 4 a.m.," he said.

"I talked about the partisan finger-pointing, I think that there been some eager to point at the National Weather Service and say cuts there led to a lack of warning. I think that's contradicted by the facts. And if you look at the facts in particular, No. 1 that these warnings went out hours before the flood became a true emergency level, but No. 2 that the National Weather Service here, New Braunfels, is where they were headquartered, they had additional manpower, in fact they had three additional people working that night anticipating that it was going to be a very dangerous weather situation.

"I also think it's worth noting to the National Weather Service union, which has been very critical of the DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] cuts, has publicly said that they don't believe that the reduction in staffing had any impact whatsoever on their ability to warn of this event."

Cruz, who praised Trump for his personal response in a phone call, was asked if the disaster could be related to weather modification and technologies on the farm land.

"To the best of my knowledge, there is zero evidence of anything related to anything like weather modification," he said. "And the internet can be a strange place, people can come up with all sorts of crazy theories. What I know is the reality is that a whole lot of Texans are grieving right now."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., proposed a bill that aims to ban atmospheric interventions, Newsweek reported. She posted on X that the legislation is meant to prohibit "the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity."