Trump Jokes Cruz Supreme Court Pick Would Unite Senate

President Donald Trump on Wednesday floated the idea of nominating Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to the Supreme Court, joking that the move would draw bipartisan support largely because lawmakers would be eager to see Cruz leave the Senate.

"Because it's hard to get people approved," Trump said in a speech promoting his Trump Accounts.

"He's a brilliant legal name, he's a brilliant man. If I nominate Ted Cruz for the United States Supreme Court, I will get 100% of the vote.

"The Democrats will vote for him because they want to get him the hell out [of the Senate]. And the Republicans will vote for him because they want to get him the hell out, too."

Trump appointed three justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — in his first term, cementing a conservative majority on the nine-member court. Those justices remain in place, and there is no vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Several of the court's conservative justices, including Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, are among its oldest members, but none has publicly indicated plans to retire in the near future.

As a result, any new Supreme Court nomination would likely depend on an unexpected vacancy rather than an anticipated transition.