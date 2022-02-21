Ted Cruz Says Trump's Spying Talk Might Prove to Be True

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday that special counsel John Durham's investigation still might prove that Democrats were spying on former President Donald Trump.

"You and I both remember when President Trump said the Democrats are spying on me," Cruz said on "Fox News Sunday." "And the corporate media collectively laughed at him, they mocked him, they said what a ridiculous claim for him to make.

"Well if what special counsel Durham is alleging is true, what Donald Trump said was absolutely right."

A federal grand jury indicted former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann for lying to the FBI. The indictment alleges that Sussmann assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two clients, one being Clinton's campaign.

Trump has said that Durham is exposing a Washington conspiracy "bigger than Watergate," though critics say that is a vast overstatement.

Cruz, however, said Trump could be proved right.

"To the extent Hillary Clinton is complicit with this, her campaign is complicit with it, her lawyers are complicit with it, big tech is complicit with it, if this is true, it's a lot bigger than Watergate," Cruz told Fox News.

"That was a bungled, third-rate burglary. It was wrong. People went to jail for Watergate. And people need to go to jail for this if these allegations are true."

Nearly five years ago, Trump tweeted that the Obama administration had been spying on him in the White House.

"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory," Trump tweeted. "Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"

Durham was appointed special counsel in 2019 to probe the investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia.

In a filing Feb. 11, Durham alleged that Sussmann shared data purported to show rare Russian-made phones being used near the Trump White House as part of an alleged scheme to tie Trump to Russia.

Attorneys for Sussmann filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the case against their client in Durham's investigation because it "fail[s] to state an offense."

Durham that night fired back at Sussmann's attorneys, defending the work of his investigation and making a motion to reject the defendant's request to strike six paragraphs from the Feb. 11 court filing.