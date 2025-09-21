WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Cruz Urges Trump to Back Older Retirement Age for Pilots

Sunday, 21 September 2025 04:41 PM EDT

The Republican chair of the Senate Commerce Committee urged President Donald Trump to support international efforts to raise the mandatory pilot retirement age to 67.

Senator Ted Cruz, in a letter seen by Reuters Sunday, asked Trump to support efforts at this week's opening of a United Nations aviation meeting in Montreal.

"America should lead on the international stage in support of raising, or even abolishing, the pilot retirement age," Cruz wrote to Trump. In 2023, Congress rejected a push to raise the mandatory airline pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.

International rules prevent airline pilots older than 65 from flying in most countries outside the U.S.

