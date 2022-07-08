Largest US Teachers Union Allocates $140K for Enemies List

The National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in the country, recently dropped more than $140,000 toward research into conservative organizations working to combat critical race theory and sexualization in schools, Townhall reported on Friday.

The amount was approved at the NEA's annual representative assembly this week to target more than two dozen groups it claims are working to prevent "honesty in education."

"NEA shall compile research to create fact sheets about the largest 25 organizations that are actively working to diminish ... students' right to honesty in education, freedom of sexual and gender identify, and teacher autonomy," the resolution states.

The research involves probing into the groups' funding, leaders, and their "connections to known entities that are seeking to dismantle public education, organization headquarters and chapter locations," according to The Paradise.

A measure seeking to replace the word "mother" with "birthing person" in contracts was also proposed at the event, per Fox News.

"Using this contract language, members need not worry about how a board of education/solicitor defines 'maternity leave,' 'mother' and/or 'father'; the language is an inclusive reflection of how LGBTQIA+ members build families," the draft read.

Dr. Terry Stoops of the John Locke Foundation pointed out in a Twitter thread that two other measures about "mandatory masking and COVID vaccines in schools" and condemnation of Florida's Parental Rights in Education law were also floated.

"NEA shall create a policy task force to develop strategies for placing the intersectionality of climate justice and environmental racism at the center of all relevant conversations and business," read another proposal submitted by 50 delegates.