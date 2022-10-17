Teacher Alleges Firing Over Refusing to Read LGBT Books

A California educator is claiming that she was fired after refusing to read books on same-sex relationships to students aged one- to five-years old.

Last week, the Thomas More Society filed a lawsuit against Bright Horizons, alleging that the childcare giant's Studio City location in Los Angeles discriminated against teacher Nelli Parisenkova's Christian beliefs.

"When Ms. Parisenkova first started working for Bright Horizons [in 2018], her supervisor at the time provided her with an informal accommodation that she would not be required to read books to the children promoting same-sex marriage," the lawsuit read.

But four years later, the director of the Studio City location called Parisenkova into her office and scolded her "in an irate manner," saying that "if she did not want to celebrate diversity, this was not the place for her to work."

The suit then alleges location director Katy Callas gave Parisenkova an administrative leave memo. The company later denied a religious accommodation request, leading to her subsequent termination.

"Make sure you know what books are on the shelf in our children's care programs and schools," Thomas More Society attorney Paul Jonna stated in a press release. "This is a clear-cut case of one of the largest childcare employers in the country having anti-religious workplace policies that promote indoctrination of young children with the LGBT agenda."

Parisenkova lists several other complaints against Callas, including a harassment allegation, having a security guard escort her out of the building, and forcing her to walk home in 96-degree weather.