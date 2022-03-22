California Teacher Leads Preschoolers in Anti-Biden Chant

A preschool teacher at a private school in Southern California led 4- and 5-year-old students in a chant calling for the ousting of President Joe Biden, leading the school to issue an apology for "any misunderstanding" caused by a video of the incident that was sent to parents.

A video that was obtained by ABC 7 News in Los Angeles shows the unidentified teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco saying to students, "Who's our president," to which they answer, "Biden." The teacher asks the children, "What do we want to do with him?" And the students shout back, "We want him out."

One parent of a student at the school, Christina McFadden, told ABC 7 that the video was taken during a Presidents Day lesson and was shared on a messaging app for the school. Officials from Turning Point later issued an apology for "any misunderstanding" that the video caused.

"Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions," the school said in a statement.

"We are sorry for any misunderstanding this could of (sic) created. With courtesy towards the families of our campus and the children in the classroom I am asking you to please not share with others or post the video on any social media platform."

Officials for Turning Point did not respond to NBC News' request for comment on Monday, and the network notes that it's unclear if the teacher faces any disciplinary action.

"It doesn't matter at this point what side of the fence you're on," said McFadden, who has removed her child from the school since the incident. "This can happen in your child's classroom, and it is happening."

She later told KTLA: "The teacher is indoctrinating her students. Everybody has a right to believe in what they want, and my daughter wasn't given that opportunity. And especially at that age, I don't even think that she can comprehend to make an informed decision on who and what she should believe in."

McFadden said that she was told the teacher was spoken to, that the video was reviewed, and that school officials were "OK with it."

She said, "At this point it's not about the school, it's about informing students that this is happening."