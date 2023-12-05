Columbia Univ. Hosts 'Teach In' Amid Hamas Controversy

Columbia University's School of Social Work recently announced a "teach-in" scheduled for Wednesday, focusing on the events of Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, the former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, tweeted.

"Columbia School of Social Work is holding a 'teach-in' this week on the 'Palestinian Counteroffensive' of Oct. 7," Friedman wrote. "Have they lost their minds?" Friedman added. "Referring to the rape of women, beheading of babies, and slaughter of civilians as a 'counteroffensive' is perhaps Columbia's most offensive and antisemitic action to date, and that is no small feat."

A screenshot on Friedman's post, ostensibly taken from Columbia Law Coalition for a Free Palestine's Instagram stories, shows the Instagram post with the date and time for the "teach-in" Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Further details about what will be discussed at the meeting are unclear.