Group Rebukes Inflation Reduction Act on Anniversary

Not everyone Wednesday was in lockstep with President Joe Biden and Democrats' celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act becoming law.

Tea Party Patriots Action, a nonprofit grassroots conservative group, slammed the $750 billion legislation as being full of liberal boondoggles. Beth Martin, the group's honorary chairman, said after one year, inflation still is wrecking havoc on American households.

"Only in Washington would spending $750 billion that we don't have be considered an 'Inflation Reduction Act;'" Martin said in a news release. "It's Orwellian and the American people are not fooled by it. One year after signing his signature bill, inflation continues to be an albatross around the necks of the American people.

"We're continuing to experience the worst inflation since the Jimmy Carter era. Inflation rose in July, and it will likely continue to rise in August as gas prices eat a bigger hole in our wallets."

Martin said the fact Biden and Democrats are celebrating the passage of this bill is embarrassing.

"Biden and his Democrat allies in Congress who passed this bill on a party-line vote should be embarrassed to publicly celebrate this economic disaster," she said.