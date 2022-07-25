×
Tags: tbs | samantha bee | comedy | late night

TBS Cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' Show

Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee attends the Full Frontal FYC event on May 17 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

By    |   Monday, 25 July 2022 04:55 PM EDT

Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled comedian Samantha Bee's "Full Frontal" talk show program on TBS after seven seasons, Variety reported on Monday.

In a statement by the network, executives described the move as part of a series of "business-based decisions" resulting from Warner Media's merger with Discovery, Inc.

"As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions," TBS wrote.

"We are proud to have been the home to 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future."

Bee's show originated as a spin-off from her features on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart.

In 2018, Bee received criticism for launching an epithet at Ivanka Trump while discussing Donald Trump's immigration policy. A day later, Bee apologized for the comments.

TBS' decision to finally put a close on the program continues a series of cutbacks to wider late-night television. Last year, the same network canceled "Conan" starring Conan O'Brien, with NBC following suit in ending its "A Little Late with Lilly Singh."

Further, Comedy Central has cleared its slate of all late-night shows except for "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah. Showtime's "Desus & Mero" also won't be returning.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
