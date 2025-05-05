Trump Speaks With Erdogan to Help With Peace

President Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, seeking to enlist him to help with peace in the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"I just had a very good and productive telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan, concerning many subjects, including the War with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. "The president invited me to go to Turkey at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C.

"During my four years as president, my relationship with President Erdoğan was excellent. We worked together closely on numerous things, including the fact that he helped return Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned, back to the United States — Immediately upon my request.

"In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!"

Also, Erdogan expressed support for U.S. negotiations with Iran, he told Reuters.

Erdogan invited Trump to visit Turkey, and said Ankara will continue to take steps to advance cooperation with the U.S. in many areas, especially in the defense industry, according to the readout of the call shared by the presidency.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.