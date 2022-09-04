All-Star Concert Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl choked back tears as he played the band's first concert since the death of Taylor Hawkins in March as part of all-star show in honor of the drummer’s life at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, BBC News reported.

Grohl described Hawkins as his "dear friend, bandmate and brother," adding that "no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could" and requested that the crowd "sing and dance and laugh and cry and scream and make some noise so he can hear us right now."

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia in March at age 50. Although no cause of death was announced, a toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body — including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants, the BBC reported.

The Wembley concert was the first of two organized by Hawkins' wife and his bandmates, with the second one scheduled for Los Angeles.

Paul McCartney, Queen and AC/DC were among those who paid tribute at Wembley. The concert also featured performances from some of Hawkins' favorite bands and musicians — including Metallica, Rush, Supergrass and Stewart Copeland of The Police.

Grohl said that "the last few days we have been asking ourselves the same question after every rehearsal: 'I wonder what Taylor would think of this — to see all of these amazing people together making music?'"

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told the audience,"Taylor I know you're watching. I know you can hear this, I know you can feel this. We love you."

Video tributes were played at the concert from Elton John, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who described how Hawkins would stop by his local music store and purchase instruments for aspiring drummers.

Eilish added that "Taylor's music and his passion will be remembered for ever and ever and so should his warmth and kindness with every person who was ever lucky enough to meet him."

Fans attending the concert said it had helped them heal."Everybody is devastated, still, that he's gone, but after that, I feel better" Jennifer, who flew in from California to see the show, told the BBC.

Another fan, Sherilyn from Norfolk, agreed, saying, "I think it was a release. We were missing Taylor, that's for sure. I cried a lot. But everybody came together tonight. What more can you ask for?"