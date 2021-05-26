Rep. Taylor Greene to Newsmax: McCarthy Doesn't Defend Other Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his fellow GOP leadership team on Newsmax for rebuking her over her comments that referenced the Holocaust in her denunciation of mandates that House members wear masks.

Appearing on “Greg Kelly Reports” on Wednesday, Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, mocked McCarthy, GOP House Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Elise Stefanik of New York for condemning her.

“You have to have respect for [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi and that she never allows attacks on her own, and she defends them even when they sleep with Chinese spies, when they attack Israel, when they stand with Hamas terrorism and that when their rhetoric is so disgusting, and that antifa, pro-Palestinian rioters are on the streets attacking American Jews,” Taylor Greene said.

“You know Nancy Pelosi stands with her own, and Kevin McCarthy never had to say a word. He could have said, ‘You know, you should ask Marjorie about her words and ask her what she had to say.’ That would have been the right answer for him. So, it's unfortunate that he took this route, and he didn't even text me or call me, which is really a shame, before I found out seeing it in the news that he had said that.”

Taylor Greene’s remarks come after she appeared on the podcast "The Water Cooler" in which she castigated Pelosi for requiring House members to prove they had received COVID-19 vaccinations before she would lift the mask mandate on the chamber floor, and compared it to Jews being required to wear the Star of David in pre-war Nazi Germany.

McCarthy and several other Republicans blasted Taylor Greene for the reference.

“You know, it's terrible how people are being treated in this country about masks and about vaccine passports, and we have to stand up to these aggressions,” Taylor Greene said. “And these are the exact types of aggressions that take away our freedoms, and we've seen it with tyrants and in the past throughout history. And these are definitely countries that pursued the socialist path, the same path that the Democrats are pursuing.''