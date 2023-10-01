×
Tags: taylor swift | travis kelce | chiefs | jets

Taylor Swift Spotted as Rumored Beau Kelce's Chiefs Play Jets

Sunday, 01 October 2023 10:12 PM EDT

Taylor Swift has remained mum on her rumored relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, but the pop superstar was on hand again Sunday as Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs took on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium outside the Big Apple.

The 33-year-old "Lavender Haze" singer was spotted, clad in crystal-studded denim shorts and a long sleeved black shirt, entering the building with actors Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

She was soon ensconced in a luxury suite, with one social media poster getting cellphone video of her playfully sticking out her tongue as she was filmed.

InStyle reported Swift had been seen dining in New York with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the night before the game.

Swift sparked a fan frenzy — among NFL watchers and her own legion of "Swifties" — when she attended the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears last weekend, sitting in a luxury box alongside Kelce's mother, Donna.

The 12-time Grammy winner, sporting a red and white Chiefs jacket, was treated to a 41-10 Chiefs romp and cheered wildly when Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl winner and one of the top tight ends in the league, caught a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce himself said in his New Heights podcast on Wednesday that he "sure as hell enjoyed" the weekend.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," said Kelce, who was cagey about the exact nature of their relationship.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," the podcast regular said. "I want to respect both of our lives."

Swift's interest, however, has made Kelce the focus of a whole new set of fans.

After a report Tuesday citing merchandise company Fanatics that his jersey sales had climbed more than 400 percent, Kelce said: "Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom."

The NFL, no strangers to celebrity spectacle, were quick to jump on the buzz brought by Swift, posting plenty of pictures of Swift and friends as they enjoyed the Chiefs-Jets Game, which occupied the coveted "Sunday Night Football" slot.

Broadcaster NBC was also on the bandwagon, airing a Swift-themed add for the game that used Swift's hit song "Welcome to New York."

Fans posting on social media platform X were poking fun at NBC early in the game for the numerous shots of Swift and friends watching the game.

© AFP 2023


