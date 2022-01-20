Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'at-Risk' Sotomayor Should Resign From Supreme Court

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called on Justice Sonia Sotomayor to resign from the Supreme Court if she can't attend oral arguments in person.

Sotomayor, who suffers from diabetes, has remained remote during oral arguments while the country has suffered a spike in COVID-19 cases largely due to the omicron variant.

There were reports earlier this week that Sotomayor was working remotely because Justice Neil Gorsuch has gone maskless. The high court on Wednesday issued a statement denying those reports.

Taylor Greene took to social media Tuesday to blast Sotomayor.

"If Justice Sotomayor is too 'at risk' to be around Justice Gorsuch without his mask on, then Sotomayer is not fit to serve on the Supreme Court and should step down,” Greene posted on GETTR. “Stop punishing healthy people with masking and vaccine mandates.

"It’s time to either trust your vaccines and boosters and leave the rest of us alone or shelter in place to protect your fragile health until you feel safe enough to come back out into a fully functioning normal society.

"Unvaccinated and unmasked people are not responsible for the state of others health."

Taylor Greene used GETTR to comment after her personal account on Twitter was suspended permanently when the social media company determined she violated its policies on spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congresswoman, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has said she's unvaccinated. She has been given fines for defying rules requiring masks on the House floor.

Sotomayor, 67, was the only justice to wear a mask when the Supreme Court returned to in-person oral arguments last fall. However, when the high court returned in January, only Gorsuch, 54, remained maskless.

Sotomayor was in the minority when the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-test mandate for large businesses.

However, she was among the five justices who voted to allow a vaccination mandate for healthcare workers at facilities receiving federal funding to proceed.