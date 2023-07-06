Rep. Greene: Ban Illegal Immigrants From Voting in D.C.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Thursday introduced legislation that would prohibit illegal immigrants in Washington, D.C., from voting in elections, the Daily Caller reported.

The bill, titled "American Confidence in Elections: District of Columbia Voter Identification Act," is being sponsored by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla.

"Only American citizens should be voting in American elections," Greene told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation. "That's why I introduced the District of Columbia Voter Identification Act to safeguard election integrity by implementing mandatory photo voter ID and ensuring only American citizens are casting ballots by instituting a citizenship requirement for voter registration.

"Not only will this force the D.C. Board of Elections to ensure only American citizens vote in our nation's capital, this will set a standard and precedent for the rest of the country to follow."

A bill passed by the D.C. Council last year that will allow non-citizens to vote in local elections as soon as 2024 is now law after the measure survived a congressional review in March.

Republicans sought to block the bill, calling it a "radical" step that would dilute the votes of U.S. citizens.

The Washington Post reported that at least 50,000 noncitizens live in D.C.