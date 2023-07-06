×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taylor greene | immigrants | elections | d.c.

Rep. Greene: Ban Illegal Immigrants From Voting in D.C.

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 02:56 PM EDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Thursday introduced legislation that would prohibit illegal immigrants in Washington, D.C., from voting in elections, the Daily Caller reported.

The bill, titled "American Confidence in Elections: District of Columbia Voter Identification Act," is being sponsored by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla.

"Only American citizens should be voting in American elections," Greene told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation. "That's why I introduced the District of Columbia Voter Identification Act to safeguard election integrity by implementing mandatory photo voter ID and ensuring only American citizens are casting ballots by instituting a citizenship requirement for voter registration.

"Not only will this force the D.C. Board of Elections to ensure only American citizens vote in our nation's capital, this will set a standard and precedent for the rest of the country to follow."

A bill passed by the D.C. Council last year that will allow non-citizens to vote in local elections as soon as 2024 is now law after the measure survived a congressional review in March.

Republicans sought to block the bill, calling it a "radical" step that would dilute the votes of U.S. citizens.

The Washington Post reported that at least 50,000 noncitizens live in D.C.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Thursday introduced legislation that would prohibit illegal immigrants in Washington, D.C., from voting in elections, the Daily Caller reported.
taylor greene, immigrants, elections, d.c.
206
2023-56-06
Thursday, 06 July 2023 02:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved