Gov. Reeves: Mississippi MDs Would Lose License If They Prescribe Abortion Pills

Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday declared medical doctors in his state would lose their licenses to practice if they prescribe abortion pills.

In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Reeves was unequivocal about the consequences for not adhering to state law in the wake of the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade.

"If a physician is practicing medicine in the state of Mississippi, they have to have a license to do so and if abortion is illegal in our state, which it is, then those medicines will not be allowed and they will not have a license to practice in our state," he said.

"Any physician that is practicing, whether it's through telemedicine or otherwise… that practices in our state is practicing not only based upon the standards of care that we require in our state, but also based upon state law," he added.

"And so if a physician is attempting to practice medicine in the state of Mississippi and they are violating our law, then our state board of medical licensure will pull the license from them."

Reeves also said he doubts an exception for abortion after a rape will be passed, dismissing the number of such incidents as "minor."

"I don't believe that an exception for rape will make it through the Mississippi legislature and make it to my desk," he said.

"There's a lot of effort, particularly in Washington and other places, mainly by the Democrats, to try to talk only about the real small minor number of exceptions that may exist," he asserted.

"If the far-left really believe what they want you to believe," he said, "if they really believe that the American people were with them and were for abortion on demand, then they wouldn't be talking about all of these exceptions and minor numbers."