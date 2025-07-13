WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tariffs

White House's Hassett Says Trump's Latest Tariffs 'Real' Unless Deals Improve

White House's Hassett Says Trump's Latest Tariffs 'Real' Unless Deals Improve

Sunday, 13 July 2025 10:10 AM EDT

President Donald Trump has seen some trade deal offers and thinks they need to be better, White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett said on Sunday, adding that Trump will proceed with threatened tariffs on Mexico, the European Union and other countries if they don't improve.

"Well, these tariffs are real if the President doesn't get a deal that he thinks is good enough," Hassett told ABC's This Week program. "But you know, conversations are ongoing, and we'll see where the dust settles."

Hassett told ABC's "This Week" program that Trump's threatened 50% tariff on goods from Brazil reflect Trump's frustration with the South American country's actions as well as its trade negotiations with the U.S.

tariffs
2025-10-13
Sunday, 13 July 2025 10:10 AM
