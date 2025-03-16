Sen. Tuberville: Tariffs 'Only Shot We Got' to Save US

Critics of President Donald Trump's tariffs are ignoring the troubles the visionaries are seeing down the road, according to Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

"President Trump walked into a hornet's nest: I know people are complaining about these tariffs right now, but ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you something, this is the only shot we got to get our country back," Tuberville told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 77 FM-N.Y.

"We can't raise taxes on the American people. We're $37 trillion in debt. We've got to get manufacturing back to this country."

The Democrat governance under former President Joe Biden and after the COVID-19 pandemic bailouts and giveaways have created a sedentary American population that is work adverse, Tuberville add to host John Catsimatidis.

"We have 10 million open jobs that need to be fill, and we need more workers, people to get off their butts, get away from welfare, get away from food stamps," he continued.

"These young kids sitting at home not doing anything. Time to go to work, or we're going to lose our country."

The massive debt run up by COVID-19 giveaways and carried through on exorbitant Democrat and Biden spending initiatives need the tariffs to correct the wrongs, according to Tuberville.

"Start cutting our debt with these tariffs, we've got a chance, anything else is not going to work," he said.

"Keep your fingers cross with President Trump. He's trying hard. He's got a good team around him.

"Let's pull for him, and let's pull for our country."

"They didn't try to solve anything," Tuberville said, noting even allowing war to erupt in Ukraine and the Middle East was result of fiscal mismanagement by Democrats. "All they did was throw money – that we didn't have by the way – all they did was throw money at the situation.

"It's not just about money. You have to act like you care about all these people and get those confrontations closed out."

Ultimately, Democrats are going to be "implicated" in the grift uncovered by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, Tuberville predicted.