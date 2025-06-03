WATCH TV LIVE

PAI Poll: Majority Says Retailers Should Eat Tariff Costs

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 03:59 PM EDT

A majority of Americans said retailers should have to eat any costs associated with tariffs, rather than passing them onto the consumer.

The poll by Protecting America Initiative found voters are concerned that our nation's largest retailers are using tariffs as an excuse to hike prices.

A majority, 52%, said retailers should bear the burden of any cost increases associated with the tariffs while 54% don't trust retailers to bring prices back down after trade negotiations conclude.

The survey also found 70% of respondents support imposing penalties on retailers found guilty of using tariffs as a pretext for price gouging.

When asked who should lead efforts of accountability for retailers, 30% said the Federal Trade Commission, 28% want state attorneys general to lead the charge, but only 15% place that trust in Congress.

The findings reflect growing frustration with corporate practices that shift economic pain onto everyday Americans, while preserving record profits, and they signal a clear public expectation for shared sacrifice at the top, Protecting America concluded.

Despite claims that trade barriers drive up costs, voters are skeptical that any relief would be passed down to consumers, Protecting America said. Many said retailers would use the opportunity to pad profits rather than reduce prices at the register.

Protecting America Initiative surveyed 1,000 likely general election voters from May 19-21.

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 03:59 PM
