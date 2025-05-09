WH: Baseline Tariff Remains After UK Trade Deal

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said a 10% baseline tariff will remain in place after a trade deal that was announced with the United Kingdom on Thursday.

"The president is committed to the 10% baseline tariff, not just for the United Kingdom, but for his trade negotiations with all other countries as well," Leavitt said at a Friday press briefing at the White House. "The president is determined to continue with that 10% baseline tariff. I just spoke to him about it earlier."

The agreement between the U.K. and the U.S. will open the British market to American beef, ethanol, and other agricultural products, the White House said. It will also allow British cars and steel better access to U.S. consumers, while the U.S. has agreed to cut tariffs on U.K. autos, steel, and aluminum in the deal with Britain

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the deal would protect thousands of auto jobs and stressed the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

The White House said the deal was “historic” and a “great deal for America.” The 10% universal tariff will be the floor in any trade negotiations, Trump has said.

The Trump administration said the agreement creates opportunities for $5 billion in new exports of U.S. agricultural and other goods, according to the administration's fact sheet.

Information from Newsmax wire services was used in this report.