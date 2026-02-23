Trump: Any Nation That 'Plays Games' on Existing Tariff Deals Faces Steeper Penalties

President Donald Trump on Monday warned that nations that "play games" with tariff agreements reached with the U.S. will face steeper penalties even after the Supreme Court struck down many of his sweeping import taxes.

"Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Trump reached an Economic Prosperity Deal with the United Kingdom in May 2025 setting mutual tariff terms and broader trade commitments, according to a White House announcement and a U.S. Trade Representative fact sheet describing the agreement as a bilateral framework negotiated under his reciprocal tariff policy.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative also announced in October 2025 that the United States finalized reciprocal trade agreements with Malaysia and Cambodia and unveiled joint tariff frameworks with Vietnam and Thailand following negotiations tied to Trump’s threatened tariff increases.

This month, the USTR said the United States concluded an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Indonesia, part of a series of country-by-country tariff negotiations this term that the administration has also said include frameworks or agreements with Japan, South Korea, India, and several Latin American partners.

Trump said he now wants a 15% global tariff, up from the 10% baseline he announced immediately after the court's ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act when he imposed broad tariffs on nearly every major U.S. trading partner, concluding that the emergency law does not authorize a president to levy across-the-board import taxes without clear congressional approval.

The decision appeared to invalidate tariffs that had applied to China, Mexico, Canada, members of the European Union, and other countries.

Trump criticized the justices in his social media post, calling it a "ridiculous supreme court decision" and signaling his disagreement with the ruling.

One of Trump's executive orders states that he can impose a 10% tax on imports from around the world beginning Tuesday, the same day as his State of the Union address, setting up a potential new confrontation over presidential trade authority.

Administration officials have said the president can look to other statutory authorities, including provisions of the Trade Act of 1974, which allow temporary tariffs in certain circumstances, even after the court limited his use of emergency powers.

Some legal scholars said the ruling reinforces constitutional limits on executive authority over taxation and trade.

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck wrote that the decision underscores that Congress — not the president — holds the power to impose taxes and regulate commerce with foreign nations.

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe said the Constitution's assignment of taxing authority to Congress cannot be bypassed by broadly invoking emergency statutes.

University of Chicago law professor Alison LaCroix said the ruling reflects the court's skepticism toward expansive readings of presidential power absent clear congressional authorization.

Financial markets reacted with volatility Monday, with major U.S. stock indexes falling as investors assessed the potential for renewed trade tensions and uncertainty over global commerce.

Business groups warned that a blanket 15% tariff could raise consumer prices and invite retaliation from key trading partners, including China and the European Union.