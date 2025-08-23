Trump: 'Radical Left' CBO 'Admitted' I'm Right on Tariffs

Even the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is now conceding to the mantra President Donald Trump "is right about everything" with regard to tariffs.

"I am pleased to announce that the Radical Left Representatives working at the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) have now admitted how incredible my Tariff strategy has been, saying that, 'Trump's Tariffs reduce the deficit by $4 Trillion Dollars,'" Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. "When I began my tariff policy suggestions, they refused to acknowledge the potential success that would be derived.

"Deficits are down, taxes are down, energy is down, prices generally are down, the only things that are up are, take home pay, the stock market, and our country, which is the 'hottest' anywhere in the world. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The CBO has come under fire from Republicans over its recent assessments of Trump's economic agenda.

A report released earlier this month at Democrats' request claimed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by Trump on July 4, disproportionately benefits higher earners while reducing income for low-wage Americans.

Vice President JD Vance blasted the report as "atrocious," insisting Trump's tax and trade policies have delivered historic wage growth for blue-collar workers. He argued the law ensures tax relief for working families, protects jobs from being shipped overseas, and secures healthcare benefits for American citizens rather than illegal immigrants.

"The most important thing for people who are living at the bottom of the income ladder is that they not pay taxes on their income sources," Vance said, touting Trump's approach as the best safeguard for struggling workers.