WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tariffs | cbo | radical left | donald trump

Trump: 'Radical Left' CBO 'Admitted' I'm Right on Tariffs

By    |   Saturday, 23 August 2025 12:20 PM EDT

Even the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is now conceding to the mantra President Donald Trump "is right about everything" with regard to tariffs.

"I am pleased to announce that the Radical Left Representatives working at the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) have now admitted how incredible my Tariff strategy has been, saying that, 'Trump's Tariffs reduce the deficit by $4 Trillion Dollars,'" Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. "When I began my tariff policy suggestions, they refused to acknowledge the potential success that would be derived.

"Deficits are down, taxes are down, energy is down, prices generally are down, the only things that are up are, take home pay, the stock market, and our country, which is the 'hottest' anywhere in the world. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The CBO has come under fire from Republicans over its recent assessments of Trump's economic agenda.

A report released earlier this month at Democrats' request claimed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by Trump on July 4, disproportionately benefits higher earners while reducing income for low-wage Americans.

Vice President JD Vance blasted the report as "atrocious," insisting Trump's tax and trade policies have delivered historic wage growth for blue-collar workers. He argued the law ensures tax relief for working families, protects jobs from being shipped overseas, and secures healthcare benefits for American citizens rather than illegal immigrants.

"The most important thing for people who are living at the bottom of the income ladder is that they not pay taxes on their income sources," Vance said, touting Trump's approach as the best safeguard for struggling workers.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Even the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is now conceding to the mantra President Donald Trump "is right about everything" with regard to tariffs.
tariffs, cbo, radical left, donald trump
267
2025-20-23
Saturday, 23 August 2025 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved