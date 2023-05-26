Target Partners With Group Pushing Wokeness

Retailer Target, already feeling major backlash for its Pride Month displays, has partnered with a group seeking gender ideology incorporated in public-school classes, it was reported Friday.

The latest news comes as Target's stock Friday morning fell to $137.21, nearly eclipsing its 52-week low of $137.16. The stock had been $160.96 on May 17.

Now, Target’s close ties with K-12 group GLSEN has come to light.

GLSEN is an organization that pressures school boards to allow children to secretly transition without their parents' consent and make sexually explicit books available in classrooms.

The group also instructs teachers about how they can alter classes to be "more inclusive of trans and non-binary identities," including the use of "they/them" pronouns, Fox News reported.

Forbes reported that Target said it has been proud to partner with GLSEN for more than a decade, working to ensure all students have a safe place to learn.

In an email to staff Wednesday, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the backlash "went well beyond discomfort, and it has been gut-wrenching," Business Insider reported.

"To the LGBTQIA+ community, one of the hardest parts in all of this was trying to contemplate how the adjustments we're making to alleviate these threats to our team's physical and psychological safety would impact you and your wellbeing and psychological safety,” Cornell wrote, according to Business Insider.

"We stand with you now and will continue to do so — not just during Pride Month, but each and every day."

On Wednesday, Target released a statement saying it was "making adjustments" to its Pride Month displays.

The Pride Month clothing collection included a "tuck-friendly" bathing suit seemingly designed for children.

"Since introducing this year's [Pride Month] collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work," the statement read. "Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.

"Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year."

The retailer added that it was "committed to helping our guests, team members and communities observe Pride wherever and however they choose — from partnerships supporting LGBTQIA+ efforts to sharing stories of self-discovery."

Target continues to support local, regional, and national LGBTQIA+ organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and Out & Equal, with donations and volunteer hours.