Target Stores in Four States Hit With Bomb Threats

Multiple Target stores in at least four states received bomb threats on Tuesday, forcing evacuation at some of the locations of the retail giant.

Bomb threats were emailed in to Target stores in North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, and New Jersey. Locations in Charlotte and near Cincinnati were evacuated in response, multiple news outlets reported.

"This morning numerous bomb threats were made via email to various Target stories throughout Charlotte," the Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department posted online Tuesday. "At this time, there is no indication of any validity to the threats."

CMPD added that "there appears to be a trend of emails with similar threats made in other states today."

The stores later reopened after it was determined to be a hoax. Target stores sustained a similar outbreak of threats in June amid Pride Month celebrations.