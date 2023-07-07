GOP AGs: Target Pride Merch May Violate Child Protection Laws

Seven Republican attorneys general this week sent a letter to Target and warned that select elements from its contentious June Pride collection may be in violation of child protection laws.

The group, led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, sent a letter to Target CEO Brian Cornell on Wednesday to voice their concerns that items from the company's Pride collection were "potentially harmful" to minors and economically detrimental to the group's respective states' interests as Target shareholders due to subsequent boycotts, according to a report Thursday from Fox News.

"As Attorneys General committed to enforcing our States' child-protection and parental-rights laws and our States' economic interests as Target shareholders, we are concerned by recent events involving the company's 'Pride' campaign," the letter stated. "Our concerns entail the company's promotion and sale of potentially harmful products to minors, related potential interference with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity, and possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company's directors and officers."

"Target wittingly marketed and sold LGBTQIA+ promotional products to families and young children as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children," the attorneys general wrote. They also cited as examples: "LGBT-themed onesies, bibs, and overalls, t-shirts labeled 'Girls Gays Theys;' 'Pride Adult Drag Queen Katya' (which depicts a male dressed in female 'drag'); and girls' swimsuits with 'tuck-friendly construction' and 'extra crotch coverage' for male genitalia."

The letter also called out Target's promotion and sale of items from Abprallen, a self-described "Satanist-inspired" clothing brand. The items are no longer for sale online.

With regards to the attorneys general's concerns over the potential violation of child protection and parental rights laws, their letter references both Target's Pride campaign and its "financial support to an organization called GLSEN (pronounced 'glisten').

"GLSEN furnishes resources to activists for the purpose of undermining parents' constitutional and statutory rights by supporting 'secret gender transitions for kids' and directing public schools to withhold 'any information that may reveal a student's gender identity to others, including [to] parents or guardians.'"

Rokita was joined on the five-page letter by state Attorneys General Tim Griffin (Ark.), Raul Labrador (Idaho), Daniel Cameron (Ky.), Lynn Fitch (Miss.), Andrew Bailey (Mo.), and Alan Wilson (S.C.).

"We work daily to protect children and uphold parental rights," Rokita said Thursday in a press release that included the letter. "In my role, I defend Indiana laws focused on these very priorities. Further, we look out for our individual states' economic interests as Target shareholders."

Public reception and perception of Target and its Pride promotion has proven disastrous for the company's stock, which has plummeted nearly 20% since the merchandise first entered stores.

In late May, Target decided to remove some of the merchandise amid backlash and threats to the safety of the company's workers.

"Transanity doesn't sell," Rokita said in his press release. "Let's all unite around pride in America instead of falling into the trap of dividing along lines of identity politics."

Target has not responded to Fox News' request for comment.