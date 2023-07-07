×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: target | pride collection | attorneys general | todd rokita | violations | child protection | laws

GOP AGs: Target Pride Merch May Violate Child Protection Laws

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 09:27 AM EDT

Seven Republican attorneys general this week sent a letter to Target and warned that select elements from its contentious June Pride collection may be in violation of child protection laws.

The group, led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, sent a letter to Target CEO Brian Cornell on Wednesday to voice their concerns that items from the company's Pride collection were "potentially harmful" to minors and economically detrimental to the group's respective states' interests as Target shareholders due to subsequent boycotts, according to a report Thursday from Fox News.

"As Attorneys General committed to enforcing our States' child-protection and parental-rights laws and our States' economic interests as Target shareholders, we are concerned by recent events involving the company's 'Pride' campaign," the letter stated. "Our concerns entail the company's promotion and sale of potentially harmful products to minors, related potential interference with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity, and possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company's directors and officers."

"Target wittingly marketed and sold LGBTQIA+ promotional products to families and young children as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children," the attorneys general wrote. They also cited as examples: "LGBT-themed onesies, bibs, and overalls, t-shirts labeled 'Girls Gays Theys;' 'Pride Adult Drag Queen Katya' (which depicts a male dressed in female 'drag'); and girls' swimsuits with 'tuck-friendly construction' and 'extra crotch coverage' for male genitalia."

The letter also called out Target's promotion and sale of items from Abprallen, a self-described "Satanist-inspired" clothing brand. The items are no longer for sale online. 

With regards to the attorneys general's concerns over the potential violation of child protection and parental rights laws, their letter references both Target's Pride campaign and its "financial support to an organization called GLSEN (pronounced 'glisten').

"GLSEN furnishes resources to activists for the purpose of undermining parents' constitutional and statutory rights by supporting 'secret gender transitions for kids' and directing public schools to withhold 'any information that may reveal a student's gender identity to others, including [to] parents or guardians.'"

Rokita was joined on the five-page letter by state Attorneys General Tim Griffin (Ark.), Raul Labrador (Idaho), Daniel Cameron (Ky.), Lynn Fitch (Miss.), Andrew Bailey (Mo.), and Alan Wilson (S.C.).

"We work daily to protect children and uphold parental rights," Rokita said Thursday in a press release that included the letter. "In my role, I defend Indiana laws focused on these very priorities. Further, we look out for our individual states' economic interests as Target shareholders."

Public reception and perception of Target and its Pride promotion has proven disastrous for the company's stock, which has plummeted nearly 20% since the merchandise first entered stores.

In late May, Target decided to remove some of the merchandise amid backlash and threats to the safety of the company's workers.

"Transanity doesn't sell," Rokita said in his press release. "Let's all unite around pride in America instead of falling into the trap of dividing along lines of identity politics."

Target has not responded to Fox News' request for comment.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Seven Republican attorneys general this week sent a letter to Target and warned that select elements from its contentious June Pride collection may be in violation of child protection laws.
target, pride collection, attorneys general, todd rokita, violations, child protection, laws
505
2023-27-07
Friday, 07 July 2023 09:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved