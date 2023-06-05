×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: target | ndn collective | mount rushmore

Target Donated to Group Demanding Mount Rushmore Shutdown

By    |   Monday, 05 June 2023 05:23 PM EDT

Target donated an unknown amount of money to an Indigenous-led organization that calls for the United States to return its public land and shut down Mount Rushmore National Memorial, among other causes.

Fox News found in analysis of Target's nonprofit organization, the Target Foundation, that the company donated money, though it is unclear how much, to the organization NDN Collective, which describes itself as "an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to building Indigenous power."

The group advocates for various progressive causes, including its "LANDBACK" campaign that aims to "dismantle white supremacy" and calls for America to release its public land to Indigenous people. NDN Collective also describes itself as "antimilitarist" and calls for the "demilitarization" and "decolonization" of the U.S. military.

"Mount Rushmore is an international symbol of white supremacy, and as people across America rightfully pull down statues of white supremacy, we have to look long and hard at how this national monument in the Black Hills upholds and maintains white supremacy on Indigenous lands" NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen said in a press release.

"Our LANDBACK efforts started at Mount Rushmore as we not only took a stand against white supremacy and [former President Donald] Trump's racist rhetoric that day, but also in demanding that Mount Rushmore be shut down as a national monument and that all public lands in the Black Hills be returned to Indigenous people."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Target donated an unknown amount of money to an Indigenous-led organization that calls for the United States to return its public land and shut down Mount Rushmore National Memorial, among other causes.
target, ndn collective, mount rushmore
231
2023-23-05
Monday, 05 June 2023 05:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved