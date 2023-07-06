Target Rejects Levin Book, 'Democrat Party Hates America'

Target is reportedly refusing to sell conservative legal expert Mark Levin's upcoming book, "The Democrat Party Hates America" and now conservatives are calling for boycotts of Target.

"Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19," Levin tweeted Wednesday night. "It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title.

"Imagine that!"

Levin said Target's censorship of his book is akin to the government having been working with social media to stifle dissent in a political workaround.

"So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins," Levin added in his tweet. "I will discuss this in more detail on this evening's radio show.

"However, I'd like to encourage you to go to http://Amazon.com and pre-order your discounted copies. Let's send a big message and drive pre-order sales way up on Amazon's list. Thank you!"

Angry Twitter followers immediatly kicked up another burgeoning boycott campaign online.

"Another good reason not to shop at Target…" Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tweeted, referencing recent conservative crusades against woke and DEI-supporting (diversity, equity, and inclusion) companies.

"@budlight @Target, @benandjerrys Who else?" one Twitter user asked.

Another user replied, "A book titled, 'The Democrat Party Hates America' is deemed 'too offensive' for Target, but 'chest binders' and 'penis tuckers' for prepubescent children are just fine," referring to the Pride Month clothing controversy that bottomed out Target's stock price.

Another tweeter suggested Levin "send out a special 'Target' packaging with the book wrapped in a trans swimsuit. I'm sure they'd put it on their shelves. Maybe add some decorative devil's horns. They seem to like that as well."

That latter remark was a reference to a purported Satanist — who said, no, he's an atheist because "if I believed in Satan, I'd have to believe in the Bible" – that was hawking the Pride wear.

"They like to 'target' people with 'wrong' opinions," another tweeted.

The Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell concluded it is par for the course for Target.

"Target reminding conservatives not to shop there, in case tuck-friendly swimsuits and chest-binders for pride month weren't enough," he wrote.