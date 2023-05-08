Tara Reade: 'Not Suicidal,' If 'Something Happens ...'

Tara Reade, President Joe Biden's longtime sexual assault accuser, tweeted a warning Sunday that she is "not suicidal," just in case "something happens" to her.

Her tweet came as a whistleblower on the Biden family — someone the Biden Justice Department sought for extradition on alleged arms dealing — Dr. Gal Luft had disappeared just days after reports surfaced he had information on the Biden family's foreign business dealings.

"I want to make something clear," Reade wrote Sunday on Twitter. "If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden. Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.

"I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen."

Reade, who worked as a staff assistant in 1992-1993 for then-Sen. Biden, D-Del., has alleged Biden sexually assaulted her and had filed a Senate personnel complaint, which alleged Biden actively withheld from being released from the University of Delaware.

"I was a former staffer of Joe Biden's that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth," Reade's Sunday tweet continued. "The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone.

"I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period Thank you @RepMTG and @mattgaetz for inviting me to testify and caring about the truth!"

After reports of her tweet claimed her remarks were "cryptic," Reade stressed in a subsequent tweet she was being honest and direct that she feared for her safety.

"Well, the message is not so cryptic, rather direct information I would say," Reade posted on Twitter. "I will not be silenced or intimidated by aspects of my own government that act as a vassal for Joe Biden. Thank you to those who care & support me ❤️"

One user who did not support her claimed she was being paid to make allegations against the Democrat president, but she rejected that claim as ghoulish.

"No I am not getting paid to testify about being raped by my former boss," Reade wrote. "You are an absolute ghoul. Sexual assault is non-partisan."

Reade's fear of being killed began after she quoted the reporting of "Laptop From Hell" author Miranda Devine, who detailed Luft's past work in Washington, D.C., with Hunter Biden's business partners.

"'The House Oversight Committee is investigating the explosive claims by Dr. Gal Luft, a former Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel with deep intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing,'" Reade tweeted. "Dr. Luft is now being reported missing by authorities."

Luft originally tweeted in February he was arrested by Interpol in Cyprus, an island in the Mediterranean Sea between Turkey and Israel.

"I've been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US," Luft wrote. "The US, claiming I'm an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren't tragic.

"I've never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe,Jim&Hunter Biden.

"Shall I name names?"

Devine reported Luft had information an FBI mole "One Eye" allegedly tipped off Hunter Biden's Chinese partners that the FBI was investigating.

Luft's account last tweeted March 26, sharing a Tucker Carlson interview with Devine, who broke the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020 during the presidential election.

The Times of Israel reported that Luft went missing March 28, according to local police, and his car was found abandoned a day later.

The invitation for Reade to testify before Congress was reported March 23, which was one day after Devine's initial Luft/"One Eye" report on Luft's allegations of knowledge of the Biden family's foreign business dealings.