×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tank | ammo | depleted uranium

'Bonkers' Putin Rattles Nuclear Saber Over UK Tank Ammo

By    |   Wednesday, 22 March 2023 04:01 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blasted the U.K.'s move to send tank ammunition that contains depleted uranium to Ukraine, saying Moscow would be forced to "respond accordingly."

"The United Kingdom … announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine but also shells with depleted uranium. If this happens, Russia will be forced to react," Putin told reporters at the Kremlin after talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

"If all this happens, Russia will have to respond accordingly, given that the West collectively is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component."

U.K. Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said some of the ammunition for the Challenger 2 battle tanks that Britain is sending to Ukraine includes armor piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium.

She said the rounds "are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles."

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said the British decision left fewer and fewer steps before a potential "nuclear collision" between Russia and the West.

"Another step has been taken, and there are fewer and fewer left," he told reporters in remarks cited by domestic agencies.

Depleted uranium is used in weapons because it can penetrate tanks and armor more easily due to its density and other physical properties, a point that Goldie made.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a chemical weapons expert and former British Army officer, on Wednesday said Putin's comments were "absolutely bonkers" and "completely wrong," noting that depleted uranium "cannot be used as a nuclear fuel or turned into a nuclear weapon." He said Putin is trying "to persuade Xi to give him weapons and to terrify people in the West that he is planning to escalate to nuclear weapons."

"Putin has been using the nuclear escalation card since the beginning of the war to keep NATO out but it has not worked," de Bretton-Gordon told CBS News. "As his army is disintegrating, he is trying to persuade China to give him weapons and thinks threatening nuclear weapons will make NATO force [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] to the negotiating table."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blasted the U.K.'s move to send tank ammunition that contains depleted uranium to Ukraine, saying Moscow would be forced to "respond accordingly."
tank, ammo, depleted uranium
351
2023-01-22
Wednesday, 22 March 2023 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved