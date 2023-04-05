×
S.C. House Votes to Repeal Menstrual Product Tax

By    |   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 09:30 PM EDT

In a move aimed at easing the burden on those who rely on menstrual products, the South Carolina House has voted to eliminate the state's sales tax on such items.

"The House," South Carolina Democrats tweeted on Wednesday, "just voted to repeal the period tax! H. 3563 removes the sales tax from period products, making these necessities more affordable and accessible."

The proposal amends the state's code of laws to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax. The initiative, which passed 114-0, will now head to the South Carolina Senate before heading to the governor.

South Carolina is one of several states that currently impose a so-called period tax on menstrual products, meaning that these items do not benefit from the sales tax exemptions typically granted to other basic necessities.

Advocates of removing the period tax argue that it places an unfair burden on those who rely on these products, forcing them to pay taxes that others do not have to.

