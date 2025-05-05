Duckworth: Mike Waltz Faces 'Brutal' UN Amb. Hearing

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., vowed Sunday on "Face the Nation" that President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Mike Waltz, will face a "brutal, brutal" confirmation hearing to be the next United Nations ambassador.

"It will be a brutal hearing," she told host Margaret Brennan. "He is not qualified for the job just by nature of the fact he participated in the Signal chain. In fact, I believe everybody on that Signal chain needs to be fired, because not a single one of them spoke up and said, 'Hey, this is inappropriate and we need to be in a secure channel.'"

The senator's criticism comes after the editor-in-chief at The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed he had been invited, reportedly by accident, into a Signal group chat, where war updates were being chatted about regarding attacks on Yemen.

Duckworth, a combat veteran, wrote in a post on X that Waltz was "failing up" and "being rewarded for an egregious national security breach by being tapped for UN Ambassador — a slap in the face to the troops he put in greater danger with SignalGate."

According to The Hill, shortly after it began circulating that Waltz would no longer be Trump's national security adviser, the president announced he would be the next nominee for ambassador to the United Nations after Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was disregarded to reportedly preserve a GOP majority in the House.

Duckworth went on to decry that Waltz was "failing in his job and getting promoted to be ambassador. That's not what our nation needs at the United Nations. This is a very perilous time for our national security."