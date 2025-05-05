WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tammy duckworth | mike waltz | un ambassador | confirmation | hearing

Duckworth: Mike Waltz Faces 'Brutal' UN Amb. Hearing

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 07:04 PM EDT

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., vowed Sunday on "Face the Nation" that President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Mike Waltz, will face a "brutal, brutal" confirmation hearing to be the next United Nations ambassador.

"It will be a brutal hearing," she told host Margaret Brennan. "He is not qualified for the job just by nature of the fact he participated in the Signal chain. In fact, I believe everybody on that Signal chain needs to be fired, because not a single one of them spoke up and said, 'Hey, this is inappropriate and we need to be in a secure channel.'"

The senator's criticism comes after the editor-in-chief at The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed he had been invited, reportedly by accident, into a Signal group chat, where war updates were being chatted about regarding attacks on Yemen.

Duckworth, a combat veteran, wrote in a post on X that Waltz was "failing up" and "being rewarded for an egregious national security breach by being tapped for UN Ambassador — a slap in the face to the troops he put in greater danger with SignalGate."

According to The Hill, shortly after it began circulating that Waltz would no longer be Trump's national security adviser, the president announced he would be the next nominee for ambassador to the United Nations after Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was disregarded to reportedly preserve a GOP majority in the House.

Duckworth went on to decry that Waltz was "failing in his job and getting promoted to be ambassador. That's not what our nation needs at the United Nations. This is a very perilous time for our national security."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., vowed Sunday on "Face the Nation" that President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Mike Waltz, will face a "brutal, brutal" confirmation hearing to be the next United Nations ambassador.
tammy duckworth, mike waltz, un ambassador, confirmation, hearing
273
2025-04-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 07:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved