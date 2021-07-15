'Taliban Fighters' Mock US Troops at Abandoned Base's Gym

A video has been circulating showing the Taliban mocking American troops with a workout video at an Afghanistan gym full of weightlifting equipment that was abandoned when U.S. troops withdrew recently.

The U.S. Sun published the video showing alleged Taliban fighters jokingly working out with music playing and the videographer laughing in the background.

The video comes as the Taliban have seized control of large swaths of Afghanistan's territory, reportedly a third of the country, after the forces left overnight this summer as part of the Trump administration withdrawal that was executed by the Biden administration.

The start of the video shows a man swinging left and right with a pair of ropes from weightlifting equipment, while the cameraman laughs and shows another pretending to lift weights, riding a stationary bike, and mockingly punching and kicking a hanging bag — and sometimes missing it.

The video was reportedly posted by a woman that goes by the name Zoya, claiming it was filmed in Nimruz, Afghanistan.

Afghan soldiers have been reportedly been laying down weapons and fleeing the Taliban into neighboring Tajikistan, according to the Sun.

The Taliban claimed control of 85% of Afghanistan last week, and U.S. Gen. Scott Miller warned July 2 that the country is on the verge of civil war.

"That should be a concern to the world," Miller said.