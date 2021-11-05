Report: Taliban Passport Officials Demanding Bribes from Afghans

Taliban-controlled officials in the Afghanistan passport department are demanding bribes to get approvals for Afghans desperate to leave the country, Afghanistan's Kabul-based TOLOnews reported Thursday.

''They suggested I give them 10,000 Afs [about $110] to issue my passport. They told me that they have people inside the department, and they will finish the process,'' an Afghan passport applicant identified as Faisal said in the report.

Another applicant said officials wanted $700 to $800 (about 63,700 to 72,800 Afs) to approve passports for the Afghans to leave the country.

These are large sums of money in the crashing Afghan economy since the Taliban banned U.S. currency and that of other countries earlier in the week.

According to Bloomberg, the Taliban government banned the foreign currencies as it continues trying to get frozen reserves totaling billions of dollars from the United States and its Western allies.

Absent these funds, the central bank has had a challenging time getting money into the war-torn nation's economy following the withdrawal of U.S. forces in August.

''The use of foreign currencies has negative effects on the country's economy,'' Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement to Bloomberg. ''Violators will be dealt with legally.''

According to the story, two-thirds of bank deposits and half of the national loans taken out by Afghanistan are in U.S. dollars.

Since the Taliban took over in August, the Af, Afghanistan's national currency, has fallen against the dollar and is now worth about 90 Afs for each $1.

The bribes also come as long lines show up each day at the passport office with desperate Afghans attempting to leave the country, the story indicates.

The Taliban government's Intelligence Department said it is arresting and charging officials who ask people for bribes to get their passports.

''The Intelligence Department has arrested several people in connection with such cases,'' Passport Department head Alam Gul Haqqani said. ''One of them was working in the biometric section of the [passport] department.''

Those waiting in line in Kabul are asking the government to open other offices in the other provinces to meet the high demand of refugees wanting to leave.

Prime Minister Hasan Akhund ordered the department to issue passports to those with paper identity cards, TOLO reported.

TOLOnews is a 24-hour television news network and an extension of the popular TOLO TV channel, and it is available outside the city via internet, according to the organization.