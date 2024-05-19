Fight Breaks Out at Taiwan's Legislature

Pandemonium erupted in Taiwan's Parliament on Friday after a member attempted to steal a bill to prevent its passage. Lawmakers from every party were seen leaping over tables and tackling colleagues to the floor, according to Reuters.

The main opposition party, Kuomintang (KMT), has been collaborating with the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) to oppose the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which recently elected a new president, Lai Ching-te, but lost control of Parliament. Lai is slated to be inaugurated on Monday after winning the election in January.

Additionally, the DPP has accused the opposing groups of attempting to push through proposals without adhering to the customary legislative procedures.