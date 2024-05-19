WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taiwan | parliament | legislature | fight | bill

Fight Breaks Out at Taiwan's Legislature

By    |   Sunday, 19 May 2024 07:32 AM EDT

Pandemonium erupted in Taiwan's Parliament on Friday after a member attempted to steal a bill to prevent its passage. Lawmakers from every party were seen leaping over tables and tackling colleagues to the floor, according to Reuters.

The main opposition party, Kuomintang (KMT), has been collaborating with the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) to oppose the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which recently elected a new president, Lai Ching-te, but lost control of Parliament. Lai is slated to be inaugurated on Monday after winning the election in January.

Additionally, the DPP has accused the opposing groups of attempting to push through proposals without adhering to the customary legislative procedures.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pandemonium erupted in Taiwan's parliament on Friday after a member attempted to steal a bill to prevent its passage.
taiwan, parliament, legislature, fight, bill
108
2024-32-19
Sunday, 19 May 2024 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved