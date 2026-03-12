Taiwan Parties Agree Government Can Sign Agreements on US Arms Deals

Taiwan's three main political parties agreed on Thursday to authorize its government to sign U.S. agreements for four arms sales packages, after officials warned that Taipei would go to the back of the line if it missed the deadline.

The back and forth on Taiwan's defense spending has provoked concern in the United States, as it is the most important international backer and arms supplier of the Chinese-claimed island, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

President Lai Ching-te's government has tried to get parliament to pass $40 billion in extra defense spending but the opposition, which controls the most seats, says the proposals are unclear, and it cannot be expected to pass "blank checks" despite supporting defense.

Both opposition parties have come up with their own, less expensive proposals, but the defense ministry has said the letters of offer and acceptance for the weapons with the United States have to be signed or Taiwan would lose its place in the production and delivery queue.

Lawmakers from both sides agreed during a meeting of parliament's foreign affairs and defense committee that the government can still sign the agreements in advance, even if the reviews of the spending proposals are not approved in time.

The weapons to be signed for include TOW anti-tank missiles, M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, Lockheed Martin-made Javelin missiles and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters the HIMARS letter expired on March 26, for 82 systems the U.S. announced as part of an $11-billion arms sale package for Taiwan.

Sunday is the deadline to sign for the other weapons systems, the ministry says.

Last month, a bipartisan group of 37 U.S. lawmakers voiced concern to senior Taiwan lawmakers about the stalled plans.

The Trump administration has pressed allies to increase defense spending, a plank Lai and his government have enthusiastically embraced.