Taiwanese Government Donates $300K to Florida Hurricane Relief Efforts

The Taiwanese government on Saturday donated $300,000 to relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian walloped the state last week, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami said in a press release.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami donated 300,000 USD to the 'Florida Disaster Fund' on Oct 6th to assist the state of Florida in the ongoing recovery, restoration and rescue efforts," the group said in a statement sent to Newsmax.

"The donation ceremony began with a moment of silence to remember those whose lives have been greatly impacted, and the fund was received by Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez during the reception of the National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan), where about 200 guests attended the event.

"Director General Chi extended an expression of sympathy for the Florida residents that have been hit hard by Hurricane Ian," the statement continued.

Nuñez, the release said, "gave remarks to congratulate the R.O.C. (Taiwan) on their 111th National Day, and mentioned that these Governor (Ron) DeSantis and his wife have been working around on Hurricane Ian recovery, they appreciate Taiwan's generosity and friendship and everything Taiwan did to ensure it has a good partnership with Florida. She would like the people of Taiwan to know that Florida stands with them and will always support them in their quest to make sure that freedom and democracy will prevail."

More than 130 deaths have been attributed to the Category 4 storm, making it the deadliest hurricane in Florida since 1935. The economic damage wrought by the hurricane could reach up to $75 billion, according to a projection released Saturday by data firm Enki Research.