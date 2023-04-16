Rep. McCaul: Deliver Promised Weapons to Taiwan

The head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Sunday said President Joe Biden is hindering Taiwan's preparedness for war with China as the United States fails to deliver promised weapons.

"I would hope the administration would wake up and start getting these weapons [to Taiwan]," Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told Fox News on Sunday. "I see no deterrence from this administration."

The congressman warned that a Chinese blockade of the island nation would devastate the world's economy and tech companies, which rely on Taiwan for 90% of their semiconductor chips.

"We would be in a world of hurt, and China would be the most dominant economic and military force on the planet," he continued.

McCaul also noted that Taiwan is at the mercy of China, warning that an invasion could happen as early as next year if China fails to install a sympathizer to the Chinese Communist Party on the island nation.

"They have a ways to go," the head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said of Taiwan's preparedness. "They need the weapons we promised them."

McCaul also added that over the past five years, nearly two dozen weapons had been approved for Taiwan.

"We have no deterrent — just like Ukraine," he said.

"Xi will go to plan B and either do a blockade or military invasion of the island," McCaul said.

He also warned the Chinese military could "cut the sea cable," generating a "massive cyber event on the island and shut it down as they cut off food and water for a matter of a month and they take it over."